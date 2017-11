Proposal Considers Transforming Historic Building into Communal Space

Plans to transform a historic milk processing plant are being evaluated by the Charlottesville Board of Architectural Review (BAR).

Stony Point Design/Build is drawing up the plans for the former Monticello Dairy Building property. The $80 million Dairy Central project along Preston and Grady avenues proposes including restaurants, a craft brewery, and office space.

"People should be excited about this project, because we are going to be creating a great new place for the community to come and gather and create businesses. There’s going to be an opportunity for entrepreneurs for a chance to start small and to grow into full-fledged restaurants. So there’s going to be all sorts of new opportunities,” said Chris Henry with Stony Point Design/Build

The second preliminary discussion with the board was held Tuesday, November 21. The design team asked the BAR for recommendations and suggestions for the project.

The board suggested the designers work more on signage.

“The biggest thing was obviously the signage,” said Lee Quill, architect for the project. “The design of the building seems to be solid - they are supportive of that - but we need to look at the signage and how that's handled but I think we'll get to where we need to go.”

The historic building was sold for nearly $12 million back in March 2017. Construction on Dairy Central is expected to get underway by August of 2018.