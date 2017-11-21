William Perry Elementary School Students Celebrate Thanksgiving

Students in Waynesboro celebrated Thanksgiving before breaking for the holiday on Tuesday, November 21.

At William Perry Elementary School, kindergarteners adorned with festive headwear took to the stage.

The students performed Thanksgiving-themed songs for their families, followed by a Thanksgiving feast.

"It's just nice to be able to celebrate as a William Perry family, and it not all be about SOL scores and just have a time where we can have fellowship and enjoy one another,” says Tammy Hipes, principal of William Perry.

Hipes says there is a lot to be thankful for at William Perry, like the teachers who she says go above and beyond and the kids who work so hard in their classes.