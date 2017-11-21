Quantcast

House Candidate Cynthia Dunbar Speaks in Shenandoah Valley

Posted: Updated:
Edited by Emmy Freedman
Connect
Cynthia Dunbar, candidate for 6th congressional district Cynthia Dunbar, candidate for 6th congressional district
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Cynthia Dunbar was in the Shenandoah Valley talking about her bid for the United States House of Representatives seat being vacated by Congressman Bob Goodlatte.

Dunbar, who's from Forest, Virginia, is the national committeewoman to the Republican National Committee.

She says she didn't choose to run for the 6th Congressional District, but was asked to be the voice of the people.

Dunbar describes herself as the nonpolitician candidate in the race and plans to fight big government.

"The governed are the ones that are the true power, and we've gotten that backwards,” says Dunbar. “Where the elected elite - so to speak - control the people, and it needs to be shifted. And so giving people back their voice and to make sure that we actually follow through with our promises - that we don't play politics as usual."

Republican Chaz Haywood - the clerk of circuit court for Rockingham County - announced on Tuesday, November 21, that he’s running.

Delegate Ben Cline announced his bid earlier in November.

  • House Candidate Cynthia Dunbar Speaks in Shenandoah ValleyMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story