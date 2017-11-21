JMU's Ankrah Named CAA Defensive Player of the Year; Stinnie First-Team All-CAA

JMU senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah has been named the CAA Defensive Player of the Year. JMU kick returner John Miller was voted CAA Special Teams Player of the Year.

JMU had 16 players named to the All-CAA Team

Eight of them were named First-Team All-CAA including left tackle Aaron Stinnie, who was voted first team all conference for the second straight season.

The Charlottesville native has started every game at left tackle during JMU's 23-game win streak.

Ankrah anchors a defense that ranks number one in the FCS ranks in scoring defense and total defense.

"We're very cohesive now on the defensive unit. We have a lot of seniors on the defensive side of the ball," says Ankrah. "Guys who have the same mindset as me, this is our last one and we want to go out on top. Coach said your team is defined by your leaders and by the seniors on your team and I think our seniors have definitely done a good job of leading us game in and game out."

JMU is the top seed for the FCS playoffs and will host the winner of this weekend's game between Stony Brook and Lehigh on Saturday, December 2nd.



JMU's All-CAA Honors

First Team

OL Aaron Stinnie

PR John Miller

DL Andrew Ankrah

DL Simeyon Robinson

LB Kyre Hawkins

CB Rashad Robinson

CB Jimmy Moreland

S Raven Greene

Second Team

QB Bryan Schor

OL Jahee Jackson

S Jordan Brown

P Harry O’Kelly

Third Team

RB Trai Sharp

WR Terrence Alls

DL Darrious Carter

LB Brandon Hereford