Louisa Plays for Region Championship Friday at Dinwiddie

The Louisa County HS football team will play for the 4B region championship Friday night playing at Dinwiddie.

Louisa is the 3-seed. Dinwiddie is the top seed. Both teams have records of 12-0.

Louisa is coming off a 35-28 win last week over Monocan in the region semifinals. Job Whelan scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 29-yard touchdown run.

Louisa went 4-for-4 on fourth down tries and rallied from 14 points down for the win.



"It brings in a lot of momentum going into the next game knowing that we had to fight it out all the way through the end and knowing that we're capable of coming back," says LCHS junior linebacker Brandon Smith.

LCHS senior quarterback Malik Bell says, "It gave us a great confidence but we got to keep our head level, keep our focus and stay disciplined."

Talking about what Louisa will have to do to win Friday, LCHS head coach Mark Fischer says, "Be a thousand percent perfect make no mistakes and them have a horrible night. We're facing one of arguably the best teams in the state at all levels and we got to go to their house. All we can do is give it our best shot and if we can look in the mirror the next morning, that's all that matters."

LCHS senior running back Job Whelan says, "We're very confident but at the end of the day, Dinwiddie's a great team with a lot of athletes so we're lucky to get this opportunity to play the number one team in the state."

Smith adds, "It means the world to them and everyone on this team know that this is coach's last year we got a lot at stake."

Louisa and Dinwiddie kickoff at 7pm Friday night.