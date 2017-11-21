Board of Architectural Review Approves Changes for Main Street Arena, West2nd Condos

Developers are getting the go-ahead from the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) for their plans for two big projects in downtown Charlottesville.

At its meeting Tuesday, November 21, the BAR looked at the area of the current Main Street Arena. Specifically, the board looked at how the size and scale of the project to replace the ice rink would affect the historic district.

Developers are proposing replacing the arena with the Charlottesville Technology Center, as well as significantly changing the landscape. The multi-use office building would be for tech companies and entrepreneurs.

The BAR approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project, and the massing and schematic site plan for the soon-to-be-former arena.

Another topic of discussion at the meeting was West2nd Condos. Plans for the mixed-use plaza have already been approved, but now the applicant is seeking a special-use permit to modify the approved design that would increase density.

The project site is located at the parking lot along Water Street where the Charlottesville City Market has been held.

Construction on West2nd has been delayed, and developers said costs have gone up. Now, they are looking to add additional units to lease or sell.

Tuesday, developers won a preliminary approval to add a 10th floor and increase the number of units available condo units to 97. In addition to condos, plans include restaurants, office, and retail space.

The decisions by the Board of Architectural Review are not final, they are recommendations for Charlottesville City Council.