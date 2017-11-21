Lake Monticello Neighbors Again Raise Concerns Over Water Utility

Some people who live at Lake Monticello are getting fed up with their water utility company.

Several residents reached out to NBC29 Tuesday, November 21, with pictures of a pipe they claim burst. They said Aqua Virginia has turned off their water several times because pipes keep breaking.

Neighbors said this is a repeated issue that first showed up in 2015.

Aqua Virginia filed for a rate increase to fix some of the systems, asking for the state's approval of an 11-percent raise in prices to its customers.

"This is too much. We would like to see local hearings again with this rate increase so our citizens have an opportunity to express their problems in public. We would like to see the commissioners to be more forthcoming in looking at the needs of the people," said Ida Swenson.

Swenson has been part of a grassroots campaign over water rates. She and other neighbors have protested against Aqua Virginia.

In a statement to NBC29, Aqua Virginia said all the leaks are now repaired. The company said it is common for pipes to burst as the weather gets colder and it hopes to fix the issue.

The Virginia State Corporation Commission approved Aqua Virginia's request for rate increase back in January 2016, but it was lower than what the company wanted. The commission had set a new return on equity of 9.25 percent for Aqua Virginia, though the company was seeking a return of 10.3 percent.