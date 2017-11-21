'Coexist' Light Display Sparks Controversy in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -
A display in Staunton's traditional holiday lights show is dark on Tuesday, November 21, following complaints of its political motivation.
Organizers of the Celebration of Holiday Lights pulled the plug on the display on its first night.
The application to put up a display in Gypsy Hill Park states it has to show "traditional winter holiday scenes, Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza, et cetera."
The group Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro (SAW) Action Movement built this display with the word "coexist" outlined in different color lights.
The letters are formed by symbols - including ones representing Islamic, Jewish, and Christian faiths.
SAW's founder says she got an urgent phone call Monday night from the organizer of the Celebration of Holiday Lights, telling her they'd turned off the display because of its "political motivation.”
“I tried to get her to explain to me how the word ‘coexist’ was political and she couldn't do that,” says Jennifer Kitchen, SAW’s founder. “She brought up several of the signs - the smaller signs that we had around the coexist sign - and asked me if we had protest signs posted around.”
Those signs read "Ally,” "Equal Love. Equal Rights,” and "Love Trumps Hate.”
Members of the group say these are messages of love and unity, not protest.
Kitchen rallied supporters in response to the unplugging to get their light display turned back on.
In response, the chairwoman of the light show decided to turn the lights back on the "coexist" sign.
Staunton's mayor said she spoke with the chairwoman of the show who made the decision to to turn the lights back on the "coexist" sign for Tuesday night.
Mayor Carolyn Dull says it was a misunderstanding and the chairwoman apologizes and wishes the group much success.
City of Staunton's Statement Regarding the Disconnected Light Display at Gypsy Hill Park:
The Celebration of Holiday Lights is separate from the City, operating as an incorporated 501(c)(3) organization, and is privately funded. The City frequently grants permission to private groups to use the City’s public parks to host events and does so annually for private organizers of Fourth of July festivities, summer concert series such as Praise in the Park and Jazz in the Park, and other community events.
While City staff serve on the Celebration of Holiday Lights committee primarily to assist with administrative and logistical needs, the City’s participation as an entity is limited.
The City is not involved in pre- or post-approval of light displays and does not provide legal advice to the committee. It is entirely the committee’s decision as to what content is permitted in a particular display.
In this instance, the electric service for the display in question was disconnected by a member of the committee and not a City employee.
As stated in Staunton City Council’s vision statement, the City of Staunton welcomes and values people of all abilities, ethnicities, races, faith traditions, creeds, and sexual orientations.
The City prides itself on being a place where all kinds of people can live, be heard and flourish. It is vital that Staunton remain a community that is inclusive and welcoming to all.