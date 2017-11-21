'Coexist' Light Display Sparks Controversy in Staunton

A display in Staunton's traditional holiday lights show is dark on Tuesday, November 21, following complaints of its political motivation.

Organizers of the Celebration of Holiday Lights pulled the plug on the display on its first night.

The application to put up a display in Gypsy Hill Park states it has to show "traditional winter holiday scenes, Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanza, et cetera."

The group Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro (SAW) Action Movement built this display with the word "coexist" outlined in different color lights.

The letters are formed by symbols - including ones representing Islamic, Jewish, and Christian faiths.

SAW's founder says she got an urgent phone call Monday night from the organizer of the Celebration of Holiday Lights, telling her they'd turned off the display because of its "political motivation.”

“I tried to get her to explain to me how the word ‘coexist’ was political and she couldn't do that,” says Jennifer Kitchen, SAW’s founder. “She brought up several of the signs - the smaller signs that we had around the coexist sign - and asked me if we had protest signs posted around.”

Those signs read "Ally,” "Equal Love. Equal Rights,” and "Love Trumps Hate.”

Members of the group say these are messages of love and unity, not protest.

Kitchen rallied supporters in response to the unplugging to get their light display turned back on.

In response, the chairwoman of the light show decided to turn the lights back on the "coexist" sign.

Staunton's mayor said she spoke with the chairwoman of the show who made the decision to to turn the lights back on the "coexist" sign for Tuesday night.

Mayor Carolyn Dull says it was a misunderstanding and the chairwoman apologizes and wishes the group much success.