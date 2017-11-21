Dominion Energy Warns of New Email Scam

Dominion Energy is warning people of a different type of scam.

A person pretending to be a recruiter working for the company’s human resources department is sending out emails requesting personal information.

Dominion Energy said the scammers are copying information from the company’s website that looks legitimate, but contains several grammatical errors.

The company said some of the biggest red flags are that the emails ask people for their name and home address: if someone had applied for a position, then the recruiter would already have access to this information.

Alert from Dominion Energy:



We at Dominion have just learned of a NEW scam, one where scammers pretend to be an HR recruiter from Dominion Energy. While the scammer has copied public information from our website to seem legitimate, if you read the scam email carefully, you can see mistakes in spelling, punctuation, etc. But the biggest tip-off is the request for personal information—name, address, email, etc. If a REAL recruiter had seen your resume online, (or if you had applied for a position) he or she would already know this information. The email is listed below.



We’ve alerted our partners in law enforcement and would appreciate if you could help us spread the word and let us know if you get any strange calls related to this.

**SCAM EMAIL**

Hello,

My name is Brenda Wilson, hiring manager at Dominion Energy .Dominion Energy [NYSE: D] is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 25,700 megawatts of electric generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, storage and distribution pipeline and 6,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. We operate one of the largest natural gas storage systems in the U.S. with 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity, and serve more than 6 million utility and retail energy customers

We also support a lot of foster home and public schools.We demonstrate our values through our ethics and compliance policies, workforce and supplier diversity programs, environmental and energy conservation initiatives, and our community relations activities.

Prior to receiving your resume via ZIPRECRUITER, an applicant had already been chosen for the position you applied for, however we have an immediate opening for the role of a Personal Assistant to head of our zonal admin department from the comfort of your home, should you be interested, we will be more than willing to grant you the position because your resume has shown that you are of credible character and value.It is a 100% stay at home job,so location does not matter.

The below stated details are applicable to the position:Administrative/Clerical duties, supervisions, monitoring and scheduling programs. Making regular contacts and drop-offs. Assisting with payroll and monitoring of financial activities.

Available Position: Personal Assistant.

Job type: Part Time.(full time after one month if you still choose to work for us)

Days: 2-3 days a week.

Hours: 18 hours weekly.

Weekly Pay: $580(then $1300weekly after 2 weeks of satisfaction on job execution and dedication)

BENEFITS:

• AD & D Insurance

• 401(k)..(after 3 months with us,plus increase in your weekly pay check)

• Free Medicals(after 1 month with us ,plus increase in your weekly pay check)

I will set up a formal interview with you and give you a tour of the Organization and of course bring you up to date on the handling of your duties.You will begin your home office based position immediately I get back from an official trip I am presently on in Baltimore.

There are pending assignments that needs to be handled and I believe these tasks are simple tasks which you can carry out pending the time I return.You will be receiving weekly pay checks upon completion of your weekly assignments.

DO CONFIRM ACCEPTANCE OF THIS POSITION BY PROVIDING THE BELOW DETAILS. SHOULD YOU CHOOSE TO DECLINE THE OFFER, KINDLY SEND AN EMAIL STATING THAT, SO THE APPLICATION CAN BE KEPT OPEN FOR ANOTHER PERSON. PLEASE COMPLETE THE FULL APPLICATION FORM REQUIREMENT BELOW :

Full Names(First and Last):

Mailing Address(Full Physical Address) :

Apartment # :

City, State, Zip Code :

Cell Phone Number:

Email:

UPON RECEIPT OF THE ABOVE INFORMATION, I WILL CONTACT YOU WITH FURTHER DETAIL

Hope to hear from you soon.

Regards,

Brenda Wilson