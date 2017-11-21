Task Force Hopes to Implement Mixed-Use Space in Charlottesville

Developers, planners, and community members in Charlottesville are crafting their vision for future developments where people can live and work.

The Placemaking, Livability, and Community Engagement (PLACE) Design Task Force Committee met on Tuesday, November 21, to come up with a definition for mixed-use corridors in the city.

The committee hopes to help the city incentivize developments that include commercial and retail space at street level with mixed-use space - including affordable housing – above the stores.

“Mixed-use is the kind of thing that can bring vibrancy to a city,” says Mike Stoneking, chairman of the PLACE Design Task Force. “Everybody knows when you have a street where maybe apartments are upstairs and offices on the middle floor and restaurants and retail on the ground floor, that it brings all sorts of people down to the street night and day and it's a very vibrant place.”

The task force hopes to send its recommendations to the planning commission to consider in December.