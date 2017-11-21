Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Replaces ViaAir with SkyWest Airlines

Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport is replacing ViaAir following complaints about the airline's reliability and being unable to make connecting flights.

Via started flying from the airport in Weyers Cave to Charlotte, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida, late in 2016.

Those flights will end on March 31, 2018.

The airport's executive director tells NBC29 that SkyWest Airlines will take over service on April 1.

United will operate the 50-seat jet flights to its hubs at Washington Dulles International Airport and O'Hare in Chicago.

Shenandoah Valley expects SkyWest to release a schedule and pricing for its flights in the next few weeks.

"We are pleased with the DOT’s selection of SkyWest Airlines as the service provider for new daily United Express jet service to Shenandoah," says McKall Morris, spokesperson for SkyWest Airlines."Tickets will be available for purchase in the coming weeks at www.united.com. We are excited to be a part of the community and look forward to providing Shenandoah passengers with exceptional air service."