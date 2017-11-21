12 Dogs Displaced due to Hurricane Harvey Available for Adoption at CASPCA

A dozen displaced dogs from Hurricane Harvey are ready to be adopted by families in central Virginia.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the 12 furry friends are medically cleared for adoption and ready for their forever homes.

Twelve other dogs are still receiving intensive care.

This "Fall in Love" event means 50 percent off adoption fees for dogs and cats.

“These dogs have gone through such a hard time with the hurricane ordeal and then taking the longest to find placement,” says Angie Gunter, the executive director of CASPCA. “And they're all so sweet. They're really friendly. There's lots of different varieties. So I just think they're really special."

So far, the "Fall in Love" event has resulted in the adoption of more than 20 dogs and 15 cats.

Charlottesville - Albemarle SPCA News Release:

In an effort to further assist in the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, the CASPCA partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to transfer 24 dogs requiring ongoing medical treatment back to our shelter. These dogs were among the hardest for Best Friends to place due to their health issues.

Upon their arrival, multiple teams were set-up to complete a thorough intake process, in which dogs received a thorough veterinary exam and were divided into treatment groups based on their clinical signs. Over the last three weeks, these dogs have received intensive care. Twelve of these dogs are medically cleared for adoption, and ready to find their loving homes!

To help make space for the additional dogs in our care, the CASPCA is in its final days of the “Fall in Love” event with adoption fees discounted 50% for both cats and dogs. This event has been a tremendous success with over 20 dogs and 15 cats adopted!

“The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is a life-savior to us. We are so grateful and inspired by them and the Charlottesville-Albemarle community who have been a lifesaving, no kill beacon and leader for many years,” said Marc Peralta Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Regional Director of Best Friends Animal Society.

During this time, the CASPCA is continuing to see a higher demand for resources and in addition to monetary assistance, welcome your donation of towels, fleece blankets, newspapers, dog KONG toys, and laundry detergent.

About the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA: The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to have maintained the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County as a No Kill community, providing lifesaving care to thousands of animals in the region. The mission of the CASPCA is to advance the compassionate treatment of animals by providing sheltering, medical care and behavioral services for dogs and cats; promoting permanent, caring homes; and furthering education and outreach to place healthy animals in caring homes.