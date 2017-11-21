Free Healing Event Helps People Cope with Summer Violence

People took some time to come together and heal following this summer's violent events in Charlottesville on Tuesday, November 21.

The Charlottesville Area Community Foundation supported a healing event Tuesday evening.

Common Ground Healing Arts hosted the free community service at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21. Chair massages, body work, and auricular acupuncture (just the ear points) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The service is in response to the controversial actions directly connected to the events at the Unite the Right rally and its aftermath. Organizers hoped to help people cope with the chaos of August 12 and the other white nationalist events that have occurred.

Donations to the Cville Wellness Fund [gofundme link] and the Heal Charlottesville Fund [CACF link] are intended to help those who experienced the August 12 rally and violence that followed.

“The events of this summer have been stressful for the entire community - not just the people who were downtown on August 11 and 12, but our entire community, I think, has felt a lot of stress over what's happened,” says Zakira Beasley, a service provider at the event. “This is an opportunity for us to come together, share with each other, and be with each other in a different kind of way."

Tuesday’s event is one of several planned to help accomplish that goal.

Another event is set for next Tuesday, November 28.