City Council Discusses Leasing 75 Parking Spaces for Dewberry Hotel

City Council is discussing a lease on parking spaces for the unfinished Dewberry Hotel on the Downtown Mall at its meeting on Monday, November 20.

If Council passes the proposal, the city will provide 75 parking spaces in the Water Street Parking Garage for the hotel for a term of 40 years.

According to Virginia law, the city was required to advertise the spots for public bidding due to the lease being longer than five years.

City Council is expected to make a decision about the parking spaces by the end of Monday night's meeting.