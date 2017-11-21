City Council Discusses Leasing 75 Parking Spaces for Dewberry Hotel

City Council Discusses Leasing 75 Parking Spaces for Dewberry HotelPosted: Updated:
John Dewberry speaking at City Council in March
City Council Discusses Leasing 75 Parking Spaces for Dewberry HotelMore>>
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Reported by Victoria Wresilo
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story
Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.Full Story