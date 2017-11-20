Augusta County Libraries Waive Fines for Canned Goods

If you've been collecting library fines in the valley, now is the time to wipe out your fine history and help feed the hungry.

Starting this week, it's "Can Your Fines” at all Augusta County libraries, including libraries in Staunton and Waynesboro.

You can swap out your library fine for canned items.

Each item waives a single fine for overdue books.

The donated items will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

"We know that overdue fines can deter some people from using the library, and we want people to come back and use the materials that we have,” says Sarah Skrobis, director of Staunton Public Library. “And so this is a great way where you can bring in canned goods instead of paying cash and everybody benefits from this."

The libraries are accepting nonexpired canned goods plus dry food items.

"Can Your Fines" runs through January 6, 2018.