Trial Rescheduled for Man Accused of Attempted Malicious Wounding of a Police Officer

A man shot by state police after allegedly pulling out a knife is asking for a jury trial.

Thirty-four-year old Shaun Riley of Elkton was scheduled for a bench trial on Monday, November 20, in Augusta Circuit Court.

However, he will now have to wait a few more months before his case is heard.

Last February, Virginia State Police responded to the Mount Sidney rest stop for a call about a suspicious person.

According to investigators, Riley ran from a trooper while being questioned.

A trooper shot Riley after he allegedly acted erratically and pulled a knife.

Now, Riley will go before a jury on March 16, 2018, for one count of attempted malicious wounding of a police officer.