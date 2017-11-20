City Council Votes to Lift Water Restrictions

Water restrictions in the Charlottesville area are being lifted.

City Council approved a resolution to lift them on Monday, November 20.

The South Fork Rivanna Reservoir is now full after dropping suddenly in late September.

Albemarle County supervisors approved a resolution to lift them on Thursday, November 16.

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

Charlottesville, VA - At the November 20th meeting, of Charlottesville City Council, Council declared that the mandatory water restrictions imposed on October 11, 2017 are no longer in effect and that a water supply emergency no longer exists.

The water level of the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir has been 100% full and overflowing since November 1, 2017. This is due to the recent rainfall, the community embracing water conservation measures, and the Department of Environmental Quality cooperating with RWSA to implement modified operational measures.



"We want to thank our customers for conserving water during the drought warning stage and making an impact on the community's water supply by making every drop count. We are hopeful that all of us have learned new water conserving practices that will continue," states Director of Utilities Lauren Hildebrand.



Albemarle County along with the Albemarle County Service Authority took similar action by lifting the drought warning restrictions at their meetings Thursday, November 16, 2017.



Tips on Water Conservation are available on www.charlottesville.org/waterconservation or on Facebook and Twitter.