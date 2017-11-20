City Council Discusses Replacing Citizen's Advisory Panel

On Monday, November 20, City Council discussed the role of the Charlottesville Police Citizen’s Advisory Panel and if it should be replaced with a citizen review board that would be made up of appointed members of the public.

The proposed Citizen Review Board would be an independent entity, whereas the Charlottesville Police Citizen’s Advisory Panel is an advisory group to the police.

On the CRB, representatives will be appointed by City Council based on an open application process.

Applicants will need to apply to be on the seven-member board by December 31.

The Citizen Review Board will work with law enforcement, investigate community complaints, and engage in all sectors of the public.

Earlier in November, the panel sent a letter to councilors stating that it has not been fully effective and a change needs to be made.

The advisory panel chair says the last time it reviewed an incident was about four years ago when an officer-involved shooting happened at the Elks Lodge.

“Even though we've had some major critical incidents within the city, our panel, we have not been called upon to assist or provide any additional insight or feedback from the community,” says David Simmons, the panel’s chair.

At the meeting on Monday night, Simmons expressed that the panel was never given adequate tools to assist the city in a significant way.

Chairman Simmons hoped Council could help them define the members’ roles, receive more engagement from the City Council Liaison, become more visible, and help move complaints to the panel so they can move forward in the review process with the police department.

City Council could not come to a conclusion on what to do with the Charlottesville Police Citizen’s Advisory Panel.

In two weeks, Council will come back with a list of criteria of what each representative should possess. From there, they will decide on creating the board of not.