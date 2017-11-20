'Hoos Aim to End 13-Game Losing Streak to Rival Virginia Tech

The UVa football team will try to snap a 13-game losing skid to Virginia Tech on Friday when the 'Hoos host the Hokies at 8pm at Scott Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.

UVa football coach Bronco Mendenhall says he talked to his guys Monday morning about the losing skid and now that he's addressed it, he's not talking any more about it.

Mendenhall told his guys to control what they can control which is your practice and preparation. Of course no one on Virginia's team has ever experienced a win over Virginia Tech.

"Coach Anae said it best at the end of practice today, don't play the streak, don't play the Hokie mantra, don't play the team from 2008, don't play the team from last year," says UVa senior receiver Andre Levrone. "It's the 2017 Virginia Cavaliers versus the 2017 Virginia Tech Hokies, that's the matchup and that's what we're playing for. I know to a lot of people outside it's about the streak, can we end the streak, can we end the streak, but for us at the McCue Center working day in and day out it's just about being 1-0."

"And other than last year, they've all been close, down to the wire games" UVa senior linebacker Micah Kiser says about the games with Tech. "They're a great team, they find ways to win and it'll be fun Friday night. In rivalry games you can throw away the records, you're going to have to come out and scrap, it's going to be a hard fought game and the best team is going to win."

UVa senior safety Quin Blanding says, "They have great players over there. I respect those players over there. They're going to come to compete no matter who they are or where they're playing at. They're going to compete at the highest level and we're going to compete at the highest level. It's just going to be who makes more plays, that's how it's going to be reflected."

"It is for in my opinion the state championship," says UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall, "Which is an awesome thing to play for and that deserves our very best preparation and intent."

Coach Mendenhall also said Monday he's not interested in the coaching vacancy at his alma-mater Oregon State. He says Virginia is exactly where he wants to be saying "It's just getting fun. We're just starting to do some cool stuff."

Virginia has a record of 6-5 including 3-4 in the ACC. Virginia Tech is ranked #24 this week in the AP poll and has a record of 8-3 and 4-3 in the ACC.