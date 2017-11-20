Update: City Council Passes Program for Low-Risk Offenders

Charlottesville City Councilors voted unanimously in favor of a program that changes the way low-risk offenders pay their debt to society.

Councilor Bob Fenwick and Assistant City Manager Mike Murphy helped create the proposed program. Under it, people would get community service instead of serving jail time, which would save the city millions in the long run.

This program, called Incarceration Diversion, will be offered to people who are not a risk to society and have passed a risk assessment test given by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. It's slated to affect between 150 to 200 people a year who have committed offenses in the city.

During 2014 and 2015, low-risk misdemeanor inmates cost the city more than $800,000.

“It will give them an opportunity to kind of pay back society by going out an picking up trash throughout the city … so they're being held accountable, they're not getting off, but they're not coming to jail either,” Col. Martin Kumer of ACRJ said.

Kumer says you're more likely to raise the likelihood of a low-risk offender committing another offense by having them serve time in jail.

In the program, an offender will get one day off his or her sentence for every eight hours of community service.

Since the proposal was passed, the new program is planned to go into effect around January 1.

This will give the city and regional jail some time to work out all of the details before implementing the program.