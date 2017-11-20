CPD Continues Search as Sage Smith's Disappearance Enters 5th Year

The Charlottesville Police Department is again calling for the public's help with finding Sage Smith, now missing for 5 years.

The transgendered teenager was last seen in the area of the Amtrak Train Station on West Main Street on November 20, 2012.

Police announced on March 29, 2017, that the case had been reclassified as a homicide investigation sometime in December 2016. Smith's parents were notified in December of the reclassification of the case. Police said they wanted to give the family time to digest the information before releasing it to the public.

Authorities are still trying to track down Erik McFadden, a man they believe who was supposed to meet Smith the night of the disappearance.

McFadden is a black male, 5’10” tall and weighed approximately 150 pounds at the time. He left Charlottesville shortly after Smith was reported missing and would now be 26 years old. McFadden’s family has not heard from or seen him since he left Charlottesville.

A $20,000 reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wright-Settle of the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3274 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

11/20/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:

November 20, 2017 marks the five year anniversary of the disappearance of Dashad Smith also known to family and friends as Sage Smith. This investigation, reclassified as a homicide in December 2016, remains an active case and the Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with any information related to this investigation or the whereabouts of Erik McFadden.

The Charlottesville Police Department believes Erik McFadden has key information related to the disappearance of Smith and considers him a person of interest that investigators would like to speak with.

If you have any information that you feel is pertinent to this investigation we ask that you contact Detective Wright-Settle of the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3274 or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977- 4000. Currently, there is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Dashad “Sage” Smith.