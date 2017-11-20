Group Calls for City to Pay Fine for Tarps Covering Statues

The legal battle continues over two Confederate statues in a pair of Charlottesville downtown parks.

The same group that’s fighting to keep those statues downtown is calling on a judge to force the city to remove the tarps covering them.

If not, the group wants the city to pay a fine for keeping them covered.

The lawyers are demanding a Charlottesville Circuit Court judge impose a $25,000 fine each day that these statues remain covered.

Attorneys representing a variety of people who are in favor of keeping the Confederate statues in place filed the motion in Charlottesville Circuit Court on Monday, November 20.

They want a judge to order the city of Charlottesville to remove the coverings on the Robert E. Lee and Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson statues.

Council had them installed shortly after the violent events of August 12, and a judge had allowed them to stay temporarily in an October ruling.

Now, the lawyers are saying City Council never got approval for the covers from the Board of Architectural Review.

The lawyers also want that $25,000 daily fine citing a similar case stemming from Birmingham, Alabama.

Right now, the city isn't commenting on the motion or the claims in it.

A hearing for the case has already been set for December in Charlottesville Circuit Court.