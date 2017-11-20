Charlottesville Police Warn Public of Increased Theft During Holiday Season

Always remember to lock your door when you leave

With the holidays approaching, many people are at a higher risk for theft and break-ins.

Charlottesville police have some simple tips to help you stay safe this season.

When University of Virginia students begin their holiday break, Charlottesville police say they notice an increase in burglaries.

If you forget to lock up, or just don't on a daily basis, this puts you in a danger zone.

“The main thing is, don't make yourself an easy victim," says Michael Hudson, a detective with Charlottesville Police Department."Make sure your home’s locked, make sure it's locked down tight."

With Christmas just around the corner, thieves are looking for merchandise to steal since there’s a surplus of it during this time of year.

And police say people are making it easy for these thieves to get away with it.

“We get a bunch of phone calls for, ‘hey, I left my window unlocked and I'm missing all of my gaming systems, my TV's gone, my laptop I left here over break is gone,’” says Hudson. “That's our biggest issue.”

In 2016, between the beginning of November and the first two weeks of January, there were 25 burglaries and six package thefts reported in Charlottesville.



After a long day of Black Friday shopping, police say you should keep your items out of plain sight.

"I mean, I wouldn't be posting about all the stuff that you just got online or anywhere like that, probably wouldn't be a good idea to leave all the boxes from the stuff just sitting outside whether it's on your front porch, back porch, anything like that,” says Hudson. “I mean, people look around."

Police say a good precautionary measure would be to record the serial numbers of your more expensive items.

This way, if the items are stolen, it's easier to track down.



“They want items,” says Kim Hiner, a detective with CPD. “They're not looking at harming. They usually avoid people, and they find easier targets. So if your door's unlocked, that's a big one."



Police add that their statistics for package theft aren't very high because most people don't report the crime.

They encourage people to do so, though, because there could be a pattern and the department can have an officer patrol the area more frequently.