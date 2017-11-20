Charlottesville Judge Dismisses Assault Case Against Veronica Fitzhugh

The case against a woman accused of confronting a man in Emancipation Park back in May has been dismissed by a Charlottesville judge.

Activist Veronica Haunami Fitzhugh was once again joined by supporters as she went back into Charlottesville General District Court Monday, November 20.

"Veronica has been an advocate for this community and for people in this community for years, and we will continue to support her," said supporter Brittany Caine-Conley.

The court was scheduled to take up three charges from two concurrent days in May: Fitzhugh was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and disorderly conduct stemming from May 20. According to the complaint, Fitzhugh was part of a group yelling and chanting at several men while they were sitting outside a restaurant on the Downtown Mall. Fitzhugh was served another misdemeanor assault charge on May 21, after Jason Turner claimed she pushed and yelled at him.

According to police, Turner was carrying a Confederate flag and taking pictures of the statue of Robert E. Lee at the time of the reported incident.

Monday, the judge decided to dismiss the charge filed by Turner after he failed to appear in court to testify for the prosecution.

"It never should have been brought. We've been here, as I said to the judge, three, four, five times. He hasn't showed up in the past. He swore he was going to show this time and he didn't show," said Fitzhugh’s attorney, Jeffrey E. Fogel.

Some of Fitzhugh's supporters said Turner's claim, and others handed against her, are all false.

"White supremacy and white supremacists cannot claim a bogus charge against her, and we will support her through thick and thin," Caine-Conley said.

Fitzhugh's other case was rescheduled for February 2, 2018. October 20, Fitzhugh was found not guilty of obstructing free passage during the rally held by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan at Justice Park on July 8.

"There had been three: one was acquittal, one was dismissed, and there's one more to go on February second. So we're looking forward to that one too," Fogel said.

The activist spoke to a gathering of supporters outside the courtroom: "Thank you so much for coming. I love you all," said Fitzhugh.