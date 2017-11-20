Augusta County Sheriff's Office Searching for Wanted Man

Release from Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted person.

John Halterman Jr. is wanted for a probation violation, brandishing a firearm, discharge a firearm at/within a dwelling, possession of a f/a by a felon (2 counts), abduction, and use of a f/a in the commission of a felony. Halterman should be considered armed and dangerous.



John Ray Halterman Jr.

W/M

DOB: 02/15/76

5’08” and 160 lbs

Hair: Bro

Eyes: Bro

If anyone has any information about this wanted person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.