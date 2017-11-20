Crews Put Out House Fire Along Secretarys Sand Road

Emergency crews had a hard time getting to a house fire in Albemarle County Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home along Secretarys Sand Road around 6 a.m. Monday, November 20.

Firetrucks had to be rerouted after first responders discovered the vehicles were too heavy to go over a bridge near the home.

The fire marshal said it took about 15 minutes for crews to get the situation under control at the property.

The homeowners and pets all made it out safely.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the approximate cost of damage to the home.