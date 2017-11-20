Quantcast

Crews Put Out House Fire Along Secretarys Sand Road

Posted: Updated:
Edited by John Early
Connect
Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road
Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road
Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road Scene of a house fire along Secretarys Sand Road
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Emergency crews had a hard time getting to a house fire in Albemarle County Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to a home along Secretarys Sand Road around 6 a.m. Monday, November 20.

Firetrucks had to be rerouted after first responders discovered the vehicles were too heavy to go over a bridge near the home.

The fire marshal said it took about 15 minutes for crews to get the situation under control at the property.

The homeowners and pets all made it out safely.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the approximate cost of damage to the home.

Albemarle County Fire Rescue Press Release:

On Monday, November 20, 2017 at 06:06 AM, units from Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to 4258 Secretarys Sand Rd for the reported residential structure fire.

The first fire department unit arrived 16 minutes after the initial dispatch with fire blowing out of the second floor window. All the residents of the dwelling were out of the burning house and attempted to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department.

The fire was extinguished 31 minutes after the initial call to 911. There were no reported injuries to civilians or first responders. The residents of the home are displaced and are receiving aid from the Red Cross.

The estimated damages to the home are $35,000. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. Albemarle County Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone to have working smoke detectors on each floor, and in the bedrooms of their residences.