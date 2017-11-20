Staunton Man Charged with Meth, Marijuana & GBL 'Date Rape' Drug Offenses

11/20/2017 Release from the Skyline Drug Task Force:



STAUNTON, Va. - On Nov. 15, 2017, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force (SDTF) and agents from Homeland Security Investigations/Immigration and Customs Enforcement (HSI/ICE), executed a narcotics search warrant in the 100 block of New Street in Staunton.



Thirty-six-year-old Steven Nicholas Maddox of Staunton was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug, to wit gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana (2nd offense).



The investigation began November 8, 2017, when the SDTF was contacted by HSI/ICE about a suspicious package from China which was destined for Maddox and was to be delivered to a Staunton address. Once Maddox took possession of the package, he was taken into custody. Upon his arrest, Maddox was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.



Forensic testing determined the package contained gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), a precursor to gamma-hydroxybutyric (GHB). GBL and GHB are more commonly known as "club" drugs or "date rape" drugs.



Maddox was arrested at the scene and is currently being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.