3-Seed UVA Women's Soccer Falls 2-1 at 2-Seed UCLA in Sweet 16

University of Virginia Athletics Media Release

LOS ANGELES – The Cavaliers’ season ended on a goal in the 89th minute Sunday as No. 12 Virginia (13-6-4) fell at No. 4 UCLA (18-2-2) by a score of 2-1 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in a match played at Drake Stadium.



The deciding goal came as time wound down in regulation and with the Cavaliers playing a man down for the final five minutes of the match after a second yellow card in the 85th minute. On a counter following a turnover near midfield as Ashley Sanchez played a through ball to Anika Rodriguez in the box for the go-ahead goal.



The match was within minutes of kick, with both teams getting on the board in the sixth minute. Virginia got on the board with an own goal by the Bruins before the Bruins would then equalize seconds later on a penalty kick following the resumption of play.



The Cavalier defense held up throughout the next 83 minutes, turning away repeated scoring opportunities before the deciding goal came with a little more than a minute to play.