Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos

A gym in Waynesboro is donating meals to feed hungry families in exchange for people working out.

Anytime Fitness is pledging $1 or one meal for every workout photo posted from the area that uses the hashtag "burn the turkey."

Employees asking for people to take a photo of themselves working out, anywhere, not just at their gym.

This is the second time the gym has done this campaign to benefit Feed America and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

“With that food insecurity people don't know where their next meal’s coming from, so we're combining it with the food drive here at the gym and then hashtag burn the turkey to get more for Feed America,” says Judi Kay, owner of Anytime Fitness. “What better way, we think, than to put exercise, living a healthy lifestyle, and doing something good as a gym?”

The campaign ends on Thanksgiving Day, but if you have any leftover canned goods from the holidays you can drop them off at Anytime Fitness through Monday, November 27.