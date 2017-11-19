Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout Photos

Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout PhotosPosted: Updated:
Post a photo of yourself working out with #BurnTheTurkey
The gym is also collecting nonperishable goods
Anytime Fitness Pledges Money for Meals in Exchange for Workout PhotosMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
