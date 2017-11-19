UVA Students Hold Vigil in Remembrance of Lost Transgender Lives

A vigil is keeping alive the memories of men and women killed in acts of anti-transgender violence.

Monday, November 20, marks an international day of remembrance for the transgender lives lost each year.

The Queer Student Union paid tribute to those who died across the country and in the Charlottesville community by holding a vigil on Sunday, November 19.

These University of Virginia students are supporting each other, when they feel they don't have any support at all.

“Where I come from, I used to live in a very small town, and I felt utterly alone and it was a really distressing feeling to know that it felt there was no one else who knew my struggle,” says Faye Park of the Queer Student Union.

Park is a second year student at UVA who is finally feeling at home.

"I believe through the Queer Student Union at UVA I am able to explore these new opportunities where I can reach out to more people in hopes that they won't feel alone like I did,” says Park.

On Sunday evening, the Queer Student Union held a vigil at the University Chapel to remember all the transgender lives lost in the United States in the last year.

“Since there's so much danger around being trans, unfortunately it's not something that a lot of people get to see,” says Kevin Westfield of the Queer Student Union.

Photos of transgender men and women who were killed from trans-phobic violence lined the chapel walls, and students wanted to honor them in a special way.

“Remembering their names that they preferred, their correct pronouns, basically how they wanted to be remembered,” says Park.

The group was small, but its message was loud.

“It means incorporating a nuance of people's identities more than just their body, more than just a simple definition of who you think they ought to be or who they are,” says Westfield.

The group also used Sunday night’s vigil as a safe space for those in the University of Virginia community to share their stories and struggles.