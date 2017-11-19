City Council to Consider Funding Landlord Risk Reduction Fund

Charlottesville City Council will consider funding a program to make it easier to find affordable housing in the city at its meeting on Monday, November 20.

It aims to reduce the risk for landlords to take on low-income renters.

“Affordable housing is a big problem in the city of Charlottesville,” says Councilor Bob Fenwick.

Finding a solution continues to be a priority for City Council.

“We have a goal of achieving 15 percent of our housing stock being supported-assisted housing,” says Councilor Kathy Galvin.

To increase the volume of housing options available to low-income families, the city is preparing to roll out a Landlord Risk Reduction Fund.

“It’s an incentive program to get them to understand, ‘hey you’re not at any risk here, we’ve got a fund for you to help cover expenses should this turn into something that you can’t manage,’” says Galvin.

The hope is this new funding will entice more property owners to rent to people of lower socio-economic status.

“In many ways it’s an unfair perception that low-income families are gonna have a lot more wear and tear, but that's often a perception that keeps landlords from becoming Section 8 or rental voucher landlords,” says Galvin.

Landlords who participate in housing voucher programs will soon be able to request money from this fund to maintain units if there is a problem with tenants.

“This program gives the owner some protection that, if the unit is not in tip-top shape, this fund will step in and help them bring it back up to code,” says Fenwick.

It should not be long before this fund is in place should they vote in favor of the program.

Councilors say the biggest obstacle will be letting landlords know this program exists.

“We’re gonna see that happening sooner versus later ’cause it doesn’t involve bricks and mortar, it’s gonna involve advertising and marketing,” says Galvin.

Charlottesville's Housing Advisory Committee is recommending $75,000 be allocated for this program.

That money would come out of the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund.