100 Black Men of Central Virginia Hand Out Free Turkeys to Those in Need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A central Virginia philanthropy is putting food on the table for those who need it most this Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, November 19, the 100 Black Men of Central Virginia handed out free turkeys at Charlottesville's First Baptist Church to community members who cannot afford a holiday feast.

The group's president says the number of people who donated turkeys to the cause speaks volumes about the community.

“It was truly a wonderful event for us to be able to give back to the community, but truly show that Charlottesville is a loving and caring place,” says Wes Bellamy, president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia.

It only took about 20 minutes for the group to give away 184 turkeys.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

