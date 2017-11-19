Habitat for Humanity Renovates Home for Greene County Family

The kitchen in the newly renovated home

The family of five will move in soon

Habitat for Humanity renovated this home in Greene Co.

A Greene County family has a special reason to give thanks this Thanksgiving.

The Morris family made the first down payment and received keys to their new home.

Greene County Habitat for Humanity renovated this three bedroom house as part of its Neighborhood Stabilization Program.

The family, along with volunteers, spent more than 1,500 hours rehabilitating this house over the past year, with the Morris family members contributing more than 25 percent of those hours.

“It makes the homes affordable that they're not paying over 30 percent of their income for housing, and that's a key so they can get in a stable ground and enjoy their home without it being a big burden to them,” says Bruce Seger, co-chair of Greene County’s Habitat for Humanity.

More than 70 volunteers and businesses helped make this project possible.

The family of five will move into their home in time for thanksgiving.