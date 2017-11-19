Hunter Stars as 'Hoos Top Monmouth 73-53

DeAndre Hunter scored a game high 23 points as the Cavaliers beat Monmouth 73-53 to stay unbeaten, and improve to 4-0.

The Cavaliers have now started 4-0 for the second straight season.

UVA trailed 15-8 when Hunter entered the game.

The redshirt freshman would score eight straight points to give the 'Hoos a 16-15 lead in the first half.

Hunter also had eight rebounds in the game.

"I told you guys from the get go, you are going to see flashes from Deandre and Jay [Huff], they are going to show you their upside and exciting things," says head coach Tony Bennett. "There is going to be times where there will be some ups and downs but you certainly saw a nice flash. It is about how can we be consistent and keep up the pace of the game."

"I would say its my confidence," says Hunter. "The last few games, I haven't really been playing my game as well as I could, so the coaches just told me to stay confident and stay ready and that's what I tried to do."

Kyle Guy had 13 points and has reached double digit points in all four games.

Mamadi Diakite had a season high 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Jay Huff had three blocked shots.

UVA went on 14-0 and 12-0 runs in the first half.

The Cavaliers had 44 points from their bench.

UVA is now 1-0 all-time against Monmouth and 9-0 against current Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opponents.

Virginia plays Vanderbilt Thursday in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.