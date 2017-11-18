1 JMU Tops #11 Elon 31-3 to Win 2nd Straight Outright CAA Title

James Madison University Athletics Media Release

ELON, N.C. – Senior quarterback Bryan Schor rushed for three touchdowns and redshirt freshman safety D’Angelo Amos blocked a punt for a score, as top-ranked James Madison rolled to a 31-3 victory at No. 11 Elon to win the outright Colonial Athletic Association Football championship Saturday afternoon at Rhodes Stadium.

The Dukes completed the regular-season slate unbeaten, improving to 11-0 on the year and 8-0 in CAA play. JMU won its second straight outright CAA championship and third overall conference crown. The Dukes also became the first team in CAA history to go 8-0 in league play in consecutive seasons. The Phoenix dropped to 8-3 and 6-2 and will likely earn an at-large bid to the FCS playoffs.

QUICK HITS

Schor finished with 290 yards of total offense, going 22-of-29 for 214 yards, as well as rushing for 76 yards and three touchdowns (tie career-high) on just nine carries (8.4/rush).

Junior running back Trai Sharp also ran for 68 yards on 11 carries (6.2/rush), as the Dukes tallied 190 yards, going for 5.4 per carry.

Senior receiver John Miller reeled in a career-high seven receptions, going for 59 yards on the day. Redshirt senior receiver Terrence Alls added five catches for a game-best 73 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Dukes were led by redshirt senior linebacker Kyre Hawkins, who had a game-high 11 tackles. Senior defensive linemen Cornell Urquhart had a career-high nine tackles, while redshirt senior defensive lineman Simeyon Robinson had eight stops.

JMU racked up 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks while not conceding a single sack on the offensive side of the ball.

The Dukes out-gained Elon 407-222, as they held a ninth opponent to under 300 yards of offense. The only FCS team to gain over 300 was Richmond last week.

Special teams recorded points, as Amos blocked a third-quarter punt and picked up the loose ball, running it in from six yards out to make it 24-0.

In JMU’s two games ever at Rhodes Stadium, the Dukes have outscored Elon 82-3. They also won 51-0 back in 2015.

The Dukes also held a team scoreless in the first half for the fifth time this season, and the fourth in CAA play.

SCORING SUMMARY

Redshirt freshman kicker Ethan Ratke opened the scoring with 1:27 remaining in the first. After the Elon defense kept JMU out of the end zone, Ratke kicked it through the uprights on a 19-yard try to make it 3-0.

After a turnover-on-downs, JMU marched 64 yards on a touchdown drive. After converting twice on third down, Schor rushed around the Elon defense for a 21-yard touchdown scamper to make it 10-0 with 10:15 left in the second.

After a stop late in the first half, JMU had to go only 45 yards, capped off by a Schor two-yard touchdown run to make it 17-0 at the break.

Early in the second half, the Dukes brought the house on an Elon punt and Amos blocked it off the punter’s foot. He picked up the loose ball at the six and ran it in for his first career touchdown, putting JMU up 24-0 with 9:23 to go in the third.

Elon got on the board with a 30-yard field goal by Owen Johnson with 9:14 left in the game. It is the only points Elon has scored against JMU in games played at Rhodes Stadium.

JMU capped off the game’s scoring with 5:17 left when Schor rushed for his third score from six yards out.

UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS

JMU won its third straight CAA title and the second straight outright crown with its win today.

It’s the first time in CAA history a team has gone 8-0 in back-to-back season

It’s also the first time JMU has won three straight titles and the first for the CAA since Boston University won three in a row from 1982-84.

The Dukes are the first CAA team to go 8-0 three times, as New Hampshire has accomplished the feat twice. JMU is also the first team since UMass in 1977-78 to go unbeaten in back-to-back conference seasons.

THE WIN WAS A SCHOR THING

Bryan Schor tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns and had a game-high 76 rushing yards to lead the Dukes’ attack.

He also passed for 214 yards on 22-of-29 attempts.

Schor moved into second place all-time at JMU in two categories. He is now second in both passing yards (6,113) and completions (480). He is the second JMU quarterback to ever reach 6,000 career passing yards.

He also moved into fourth place on JMU’s career total offense list (7,222 yards).

A COUPLE CAREER FIRSTS

JMU scored points on special teams in Saturday’s Elon win, as D’Angelo Amos scored a touchdown in crazy fashion.

Leading 17-0 in the third, the punt team brought the house, and Rhodes Stadium heard a “thud.” It was Amos blocking Hunter Stephenson’s kick, and the redshirt freshman picked it up and ran it in the end zone.

It was the first block and score of any kind for Amos.

UP NEXT

The Dukes and Phoenix will both find out their postseason fates tomorrow during the NCAA FCS Playoffs Selection Show. It will air at 11 a.m. on ESPNU.