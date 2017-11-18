Men Participate in No Shave November to Bring Awareness to Childhood Cancer

Throughout the month of November, men in Charlottesville are participating in “No Shave November” to honor a little girl who is fighting cancer for the second time in three years.

Seven-year-old Morgan Yancey is living with stage-four neuroblastoma.

All throughout November, her father and his friends aren't shaving their faces to raise awareness about childhood cancer.

“She is just vivacious and energetic most of the time,” says Melissa Doggett, Morgan’s mother. “Happy. She's very happy. She has a captivating personality."



Those are just some of the words Morgan Yancey's mother uses to describe her daughter.

“I mean if you look at Morgan, you can't really tell that anything’s wrong with her,” says James Yancey, Morgan’s father.

But Morgan is battling stage-four neuroblastoma for the second time.

She was first diagnosed when she was four years old.

“It was widespread through her bones, her bone marrow, she had spots on her lung,” says Yancey. “I mean, it was basically just covering her entire body."

Neuroblastoma is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer, and it's rarely found in kids older than 10.

But, despite the scariness of her disease, Morgan has lots of faith.

“She actually told me – I'm gonna cry,” says Doggett. “That the reason that she didn't die from cancer is because Jesus and God knew that she was in my heart and that if she died that I would die too."

Rather than focus on the negatives, her family has decided to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

So, this November, her father and his friends are participating in No Shave November.

“As you can see, it's filling in nicely,” says Yancey.

And as for Morgan, she's just happy to have so much support.

“Thank you, I love you all,” says Morgan.

A GoFundMe page is set up to donate to Morgan's treatment.