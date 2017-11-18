Annual Gala Recognizes Excellence Among Charlottesville Police Officers

On Saturday, November 18, the Charlottesville Police Foundation honored the city's officers following a tough summer that tested the department with the Ku Klux Klan and Unite the Right rallies.

The foundation hosted officers and their families for the annual gala in recognition of their work throughout the year.

The private event at the Boar's Head Inn was closed to cameras.

Each year, the foundation hands out dozens of awards to officers who've shown excellence in the field.

“These men and women go above and beyond the call of duty every single day, putting their lives on the line, and their families really go through a lot also; being the family of police officers is really a difficult job,” says Mindy Goodall, executive director of the Charlottesville Police Foundation.

Also during Saturday’s ceremony, several officers will receive promotions within the department.