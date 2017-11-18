Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Holiday Food Drive

Saturday, November 18, marked the kickoff for the annual holiday food drive to help people in need enjoy a hearty holiday meal.

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank provided more than 30,000 meals last year and it’s hoping to beat that by providing 80,000 meals for people this year.

Orange barrels are set up at all Kroger stores in Charlottesville and in the valley for people to donate items when they shop.

“We're really hoping people come out, four out of 10 people we serve is a child,” says Michael McKee, CEO of the food bank. “And we really need the community support to make sure that our kids have something to eat, we don't want any child going hungry in our community.”

The food bank asks that you bring healthy nonperishable goods, personal care items, and baby products.

The food drive will run until Friday, December 15.