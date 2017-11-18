Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Holiday Food Drive

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Kicks Off Annual Holiday Food DrivePosted: Updated:
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank hopes to provide 80,000 meals
Orange barrels are set up at Kroger stores
Reported by Lowell Rose
Lowell Rose joined the NBC29 News team as a reporter in June of 2017. He earned his degree in broadcast journalism from Mississippi State University. You can reach him by email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
