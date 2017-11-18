Charlottesville Organizations Partner to Offer Free Thanksgiving Meals

People in the Charlottesville area are getting in the giving spirit early by providing food for Thanksgiving.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Charlottesville partnered with 40 organizations to hold its sixth annual community feast.

Volunteers ranging from the Boy Scouts, police, and sororities gathered at the Jefferson School on Saturday, November 18, to give away free turkeys and side dishes for people in need.

“We all package bags of food for Thanksgiving to give to families in need, and so the message is love in action,” says City Councilor Kathy Galvin. “It's not just love on a sign and I think everyone feels like in the wake of what happened this summer in Charlottesville, we need to see love in action.”

With the help of local sponsors and donations, the community feast was able to provide hundreds of turkeys for people in the Charlottesville area.