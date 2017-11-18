Trail in Crozet Opens to Commemorate Man Killed in Drunk Driving Accident

A new trail is open in Crozet in memory of a man who was killed by a drunk driver seven years ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Dan Neumeister died in that crash in Earlysville.

He loved to long board, make wine, and ride his bike, so his family wanted to create a place for people to safely skate, run, bike, and play.

The nearly mile-long trail lines the perimeter of Crozet Park.

“I think he'd be very happy, very excited to see his dream come true, and that there's a lot of people that - he lived and loved and loved and lived and there were a lot of people who loved Dan,” says Jan Harrison, Dan’s mother. “I think he'd just be very happy that there were so many people who came together to make this happen."

The trail opening event wrapped up on Saturday, November 18, with a commemorative sculpture to celebrate Neumeister's life.