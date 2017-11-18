Habitat for Humanity Volunteers Rake Leaves to Finance New Homes

Volunteers came out to rake leaves on Nov. 18

Leaves and debris are cleared from yards across Charlottesville and Albemarle County thanks to Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

Yardwork done during the fifth annual Rake-a-Thon on Saturday, November 18, will benefit Habitat's newest development.

More than 500 volunteers from the Charlottesville area spent their Saturday raking leaves to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The goal of the event was to raise $50,000 to go toward Habitat's Harmony Ridge Project.

“We’re raising money to build 10 Habitat partner family homes that will be owned by local hard-working, low-income, families,” says Dan Rosensweig, the president of Charlottesville’s Habitat for Humanity.

The volunteers rake lawns in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and the homeowners are asked to donate what they can.

Organizers say the money raised at this Rake-a-Thon will be enough to fund the building of one house.

“I think Habitat is one of the best ways to give back to Charlottesville just because you can see the money that you’re raising really going towards houses that are around us,” says Callie Robinson, the president of UVA’s Habitat for Humanity. “Like on our drive here, we passed three or four Habitat sites where the houses are completely built and the families are living there.”

State Farm sponsored the fundraiser, donating $20,000.

Charlottesville State Farm agent Hunter Wyant and his team joined in on the raking.

“One of the coolest things to do that Habitat does is to turn the keys over to someone and start that new chapter of their life, and so anything we can do to help someone have that experience we love to be a part of it,” says Wyant.

Habitat broke ground on Harmony Ridge in August.

The mixed income neighborhood is being built off Fifth Street in Charlottesville.