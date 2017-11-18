Door to Door Organics Shuts Down

It was in business for 20 years

Door to Door Organics has closed down

An online organic grocer that merged with Charlottesville upstart Relay Foods has abruptly closed its doors.

Door to Door Organics announced on Friday, November 17, that it's shutting down immediately.

In a statement posted online, the Colorado-based company says it’s proud of its 20 years in business and nearly three million deliveries, but cites lack of funding as a reason for closing.

Door to Door merged with Relay Foods in 2016 and closed Relay Foods' warehouses in Charlottesville and Richmond earlier this year.