Door to Door Organics Shuts Down

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

An online organic grocer that merged with Charlottesville upstart Relay Foods has abruptly closed its doors.

Door to Door Organics announced on Friday, November 17, that it's shutting down immediately.

In a statement posted online, the Colorado-based company says it’s proud of its 20 years in business and nearly three million deliveries, but cites lack of funding as a reason for closing.

Door to Door merged with Relay Foods in 2016 and closed Relay Foods' warehouses in Charlottesville and Richmond earlier this year.

  • Reported by Pete DeLuca

