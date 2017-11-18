PVCC Seeks Nominations for Outstanding and Distinguished Alumni Awards

Piedmont Virginia Community College Press Release:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – The Piedmont Virginia Community College Educational Foundation is seeking nominations for its outstanding alumni and distinguished alumni awards for 2018.



The PVCC Alumni Association invites alumni to share their professional success stories with PVCC so that they can be recognized in a variety of ways. Outstanding alumni submissions are featured on the PVCC website and in college publications.

In addition, one outstanding alum is selected annually by a committee to receive special recognition during the college’s commencement ceremony.



Ralph H. Hensley III, of Winchester, was the most recent recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Hensley, command executive officer and veterans outreach coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, was recognized at PVCC’s Annual Commencement Ceremony in May 2017.



Alumni can share their success stories with PVCC by visiting www.pvcc.edu/outstandingalumni. Nominations of outstanding alumni from friends, family members, and colleagues are also welcome.



To learn more, contact Silvia Dowell, PVCC alumni association and scholarships coordinator, at 434.961.5204, or email by emailing alumni@pvcc.edu.