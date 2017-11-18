Wilson Memorial Volleyball Wins State Championship for 1st time since 1999

The Wilson Memorial volleyball team won the state championship for the first time since 1999 Saturday at the Siegel Center

The Wilson Memorial volleyball team defeated Radford 3-2 to win the Class 2 State Championship from the Siegel Center Saturday.

It was the Hornets first state championship win in volleyball since 1991.

Cassidy Davis led the Hornets with 18 kills, while Paris Hutchinson and Hannah Johnson each added 17 kills.

Hutchinson also had a team-high 25 assists, while Cheridan Hatfield had 21 assists.

Wilson won the first set 25-21, the third set 25-22 and the fifth set 16-14.

The Hornets trailed 14-12 in the 5th set but scored the final four points to clinch the match and a state title.

"This win is amazing," says Johnson. "Its been since 1999 since we won a state championship and with this group of girls, I couldn't ask for anything more. It was a great year."

"I think it was 14-12 and we didn't give up, we came back and won," says Wilson Memorial head coach Lauren Grove. "I got everything I could ask for from this team. They really worked hard and gave it everything they had today."