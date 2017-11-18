Virginia Falls 44-28 at #3 Miami

The Virginia football team led #3 Miami 28-14 early in the third quarter but the Hurricanes would storm back to top the 'Hoos 44-28 from Hard Rock Stadium Saturday.

UVA is now 6-5 and 3-4 in the ACC, while Miami stayed unbeaten at 10-0, 7-0 ACC.

Kurt Benkert threw for 384 yards and four touchdown passes.

Benkert also threw a costly interception, which was returned 30 yards for a Miami touchdown, and tied the game 28-28 in the third quarter.

Benkert says, "I really felt up to the end we had a chance to win the game and that's kind of what we said all week that this type of game would probably go down to the wire if we play well enough, and we did and we just weren't able to sustain long enough and that starts with me. I did not do enough, I put is in a bad situation with the pick.

The Cavaliers got off to a fast start when Benkert connected with Joe Reed for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give Virginia a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Miami responded with two scoring drives.

Malik Rosier connected with Dayall Harris for 36 yards to tie the game 14-14 in the second quarter.

Benkert and the offense would then answer by scoring right before the half on a 36-yard touchdown pass to Andre Levrone.

After the break, Virginia would block and punt score again on a 26-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Hamm, which gave the 'Hoos a 28-14 lead with 12:21 left in the third quarter.

The Hurricanes flexed their muscles after that by scoring 30 unanswered points and would eventually win 44-28.

Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, "Three to five plays there mostly at the end that we couldn't capitalize on so the finish didn't look as we hoped but we had plenty of chances and we were staged to pull a great upset for most of the game but couldn't quite finish."

Virginia's offense out gained Miami's 439-358 and led in time of possession 32:27 to 27:33.

Senior linebacker Micah Kiser says, "We fought hard, no one thought the game would be close going into the fourth quarter, we were 21 point underdogs or whatever and we gave them our best shot, and we're going to move forward."

UVA wraps up regular season play next Friday at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers host in-state rival Virginia Tech for an 8:00 p.m. kick off.