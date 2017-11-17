Quantcast

Friday Night Fury High School Football Playoff Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Devin Morris scores a touchdown for Riverheads Devin Morris scores a touchdown for Riverheads
Malik Bell celebrates the Lions' victory Malik Bell celebrates the Lions' victory
Jayden Williams and R.E. Lee are headed to the region finals for the second time in the last three years. Jayden Williams and R.E. Lee are headed to the region finals for the second time in the last three years.

Class 5, Region D
2) Stafford 48, 3) Harrisonburg 27

Class 4, Region B
3) Louisa County 35, 2) Monacan 28

Class 3, Region B
1) Thomas Jefferson (8-3) vs. 5) Culpeper (5-6)   1:00 Saturday

Class 3, Region C
1) Heritage-Lynchburg 55, 4) Spotswood 14
2) Brookville 19, 3) Monticello 15

Class 2, Region A
1) Goochland 41, 5) Amelia 20

Class 2, Region B
3) R.E. Lee 49, 2) Central Woodstock 21

Class 1, Region B
1) Riverheads 49, 4) Altavista 0