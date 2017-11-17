Ruckersville School Bus Driver Wins $250K Lottery

Release from Virginia Lottery:

Ginger Carter has something in common with the Virginia Lottery: They both work to benefit school children. The Lottery, of course, generates funds for K-12 education in the Commonwealth, and Ms. Carter serves as a school bus driver.

Now they have something else in common: Ms. Carter won $250,000 playing a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” the Ruckersville woman said as she claimed her prize. “I didn’t think I was reading it correctly.”

She bought the Extra Play game ticket at Ruckersville Express Mart, 8623A Seminole Trail in Ruckersville.

“I just felt lucky,” she said.

Extra Play (game #1760) is one of dozens of games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to $250,000. This is the fifth top prize claimed in this game. That means two $250,000 tickets remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,049,143. The odds of winning any prize in Extra Play are 1 in 4.31.

Ms. Carter said she may use her winnings to make a down payment on a house.

When it comes to education, the Virginia Lottery is game. Ms. Carter bought her winning ticket in Greene County, which received nearly $1.9 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of lottery funds to Virginia school districts, click here.

The Lottery generates more than $1.5 million per day for Virginia's K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated more than a half-billion dollars for Virginia's public schools in Fiscal Year 2017.