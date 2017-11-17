Kyle Guy Scores Career-High 29 Points; Cavaliers Top VCU 76-67

Kyle Guy scored a career-high 29 points, and the UVa men's basketball team won 76-67 at VCU.

Guy also set career highs in field goals (10) and steals (4), and he tied a career high in 3-pointers (5).

The sophomore has scored in double figures in all three of UVa's games.

The Cavaliers only turned the ball over five times against the Rams' Havoc Defense, and they forced VCU into twelve turnovers.

"We anticipated playing good defense, and that's what we did," said Guy. "We had the freedom to shoot the gaps, as long as we get the steal, or else we'll hear from him. I think they had zero points on fact breaks, so that was the biggest thing for us."

Nineteen of Guy's 29 points came in the 2nd half.

Ty Jerome was the only other Cavalier player to reach double digits in scoring (13), and the sophomore also dished out a career-high seven assists.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "It was an opportunity for our team to come in to an environment on the road early to grow and learn a lot. I do think it's good for the game, in the state, I think that people are excited about it, and it's good for both programs, and hopefully it will be a springboard for both of us."

Virginia (3-0) will be back in action at home against Monmouth on Sunday.