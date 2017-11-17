Charlottesville Swears in New Postmaster

A new Charlottesville postmaster is officially taking office Friday. Her swearing in, comes as people continue to complain about lack of service to some neighborhoods across the area.

Cloteal Farmer has been filling the position since August, but Friday today she was officially sworn in as Charlottesville's 36th USPS postmaster.

Farmer raised her right hand and took the official oath of office during a ceremony Friday afternoon at the Northside Library.

When we explained that many people have called to complain about undelivered mail, she said she strives for 100 percent delivery each day, and they handle about 61,000 deliveries.

Farmer says they encourage people to call the post office if they have issues, and handle each one on an individual basis.

"We're really staying on top of that to make sure that we will do initial contact to the customer, find out what their concern is, do the research, and get back with them,” Farmer said.

We also asked about staffing. Farmer says the mail delivery service is fully staffed, but is always looking for new hires, especially with peak season on the way with the holidays.

Farmer says she's excited to take on the new position officially. With Christmas time approaching, she says USPS will make sure presents get delivered in a timely manner.