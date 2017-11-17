Guidelines for Blood Pressure Could Change Following UVA Study

A University of Virginia doctor is at the forefront of a study that may change your lifestyle.

Dr. Robert Carey and other medical experts recently changed the guidelines for blood pressure, and he is now warning patients to get checked right away.

Normally, if your blood pressure is above 140 over 90, you're labeled as having high blood pressure. However, a new clinical study suggests that heart and blood vessel risk actually begins with a blood pressure of 120 over 80 and above.

Carey said the previous guidelines were put in place 14 years ago, and usually medical staff does an update every so often. But, in this case, Carey said they waited too long.

"The risk has always been there. It's our recognition of the risk that's important and we didn't have the information back in 2003 to know about that risk, but today we have very powerful evidence that there is a high risk. So the way this will affect Americans is that they need to know their blood pressure. People need to know their blood pressure," said Carey

The doctor adds that if do have high blood pressure things like regularly exercising, eating right, and lowering your alcohol intake could help reduce it.

High blood pressure could lead to a variety of heart and kidney diseases, and could even result in death.

If you haven't had your blood pressure checked recently, Carey encourages people to make an appointment with their physician.